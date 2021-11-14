PSG's Aminata Diallo stresses ‘complete innocence’ after alleged attack on teammate

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain footballer Aminata Diallo has denied her alleged involvement in the attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui.

Diallo was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident but was released on Thursday evening without charge.

The French midfielder was driving Hamraoui and another unnamed teammate home after a club meal in Paris on 4th November, before being ambushed by two men in balaclavas.

Hamraoui was dragged from the car and had her legs beaten by the two attackers. The 31-year-old was treated in hospital for her injuries and had stitches on her arms and legs.

Following Diallo’s arrest, PSG said they strongly commended the violence committed and had taken “all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players.”

Now, Diallo has broken her silence on the incident and denied any wrongdoing. A statement from her lawyer read: “Media speculation has already condemned her, without justification, and she will not hesitate to launch legal action if necessary against any defamation.”

Diallo said that she “hopes judicial authorities conclude their investigation quickly and is sure that this will end up showing her complete and total innocence.”

The 26-year-old also rubbished the claims that she targeted Hamraoui because of a rivalry between the pair. “This theory does not reflect all the reality of their relationship,” the statement from her lawyers said.

It also stressed that Diallo’s detention overnight at a police station was “unnecessary” and that she could’ve made a statement without being subject to that sort of treatment.

Diallo’s lawyers also claim that “other far more serious theories are now being explored by investigators” that do not involve the French midfielder as a suspect.

On Friday, PSG’s request to postpone their game against Lyon on Sunday was turned down by the French Football Federation.

The two clubs are joint-top of the Division One Féminine at the moment, having both won seven games from seven.

Lyon are the most successful French team in women’s football, but PSG are the reigning league champions, after beating their arch-rivals by one point last season.

