Newcastle transfer news: £19.8m England man 'going right to the top' of January wishlist

Journalist Liam Kennedy reckons that Jesse Lingard is going to be top of Newcastle's January wish-list.

The England international, valued at £19.8m on Transfermarkt, is out of favour at Manchester United and has been linked with a move to the North East, according to the Telegraph.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

With Lingard turning 29 next month, he's running out of time to prove himself at Old Trafford for a second time following his return from his loan with West Ham.

For the seventh time in all competitions this season Lingard was an unused substitute in the Manchester derby on Saturday and he has played just 154 minutes at club level, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup defeat to the Hammers.

Remarkably, Lingard has been given more minutes by Gareth Southgate for England, although his lack of chances for United could end up damaging his chances of going to next year's World Cup.

Lingard has actually scored twice and chipped in with one assist, which included setting up Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal against Villarreal and netting the winner in the last-gasp victory at West Ham.

But Solskjaer has continued to leave the 28-year-old on the bench, a theme that is unlikely to change any time soon.

With Lingard out of contract next summer, he could be available for a reduced price in January and Kennedy says that the new owners will be going all out to sign him.

What did Kennedy say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Jesse Lingard is going to be right at the top of that list."

Would Lingard sign for Newcastle?

Despite Lingard's situation at Old Trafford being a desperate one, it still won't be easy convincing him to move to St James' Park.

Newcastle might now be able to match United's wages and offer him regular first-team football, but the fact they're likely to be battling relegation all season could put Lingard off.

But whilst Newcastle are an even bigger step down than West Ham, the last time he opted to play his football away from Old Trafford he came up with some of the best form of his career, so that could work in their favour.

