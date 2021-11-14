Tottenham transfer news: £60m Antonio Conte target tipped for 'scary' Kane partnership

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic would be 'scary' alongside Harry Kane, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The Lilywhites have been strongly linked with the Fiorentina front-man due to the recent appointment of Antonio Conte.

What's the latest news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

Earlier this month, Tottenham hired Conte as their new manager, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo who was sacked after a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United.

But even before Conte had been officially announced as the new Spurs boss, the Italian media were already billing Vlahovic as a major target for the former Chelsea and Inter Milan gaffer.

Indeed, Sportmediaset reported that the 21-year-old was the first name in Conte's notebook and Joe Barone and Daniele Prade, two key figures at Fiorentina, had previously been spotted in London.

Viola's CEO Rocco Commisso reportedly wants around €60m-€70m (£51.3m-£59.9m) for his star striker, but that hasn't stopped Spurs from closely monitoring the Serbian international.

That's perhaps no surprise considering Vlahovic has scored eight goals in 12 Serie A appearances this season, following on from last term's impressive total of 21 goals in the Italian top flight.

What has Michael Bridge said about Dusan Vlahovic?

While Sportmediaset hinted at Vlahovic being a replacement for Harry Kane, whose long-term Spurs future still seems uncertain after reportedly asking to leave the club during the summer, Bridge feels the 21-year-old would make a 'scary' partner for the England skipper.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "He looks the part, he looks good. And if they do play a two, him and Kane would be pretty scary. And if not Kane, then him and Son."

Will Tottenham sign Dusan Vlahovic in January?

Fiorentina's reported valuation would no doubt be a sticking point for Daniel Levy. Even at the lower end of Vlahovic's current price-tag, he would rank as Tottenham's second-biggest purchase of all time after Tanguy Ndombele.

That being said, if there's one factor clearly working in Tottenham's favour here, it's Vlahovic's contract situation. His deal with the Serie A side is due to expire in 2023, meaning the club will soon be at risk of losing him on a free transfer.

From Tottenham's perspective, the longer they wait the cheaper Vlahovic is likely to be. But there is a feeling the club will need to provide some kind of show of faith in Conte in the next transfer window, and a big-money move for Vlahovic would represent exactly that.

