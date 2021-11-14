West Ham latest news: David Moyes' transfer strategy at London Stadium revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Moyes is looking to build a young, hungry squad at West Ham, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Scottish manager has done a sensational job at the London Stadium since he returned to West Ham in December 2019, but he seems to still be looking for ways to improve his team.

What's the latest news at West Ham?

On the pitch, the Hammers are flying with Moyes at the helm. The side finished sixth last season, and have quickly put any talk of that being a fluke to bed by starting the current campaign with a series of exceptional performances.

Moyes' men have won each of their last four top-flight fixtures, a run which includes victories over Liverpool and Tottenham. They now find themselves sitting in third place in the table, just three points off top spot.

Away from the action, there has been big news in the boardroom this week, with it being confirmed that Czech investment group 1890s holdings a.s. have bought 27% of the club's shares.

What has Brown said about Moyes' transfer strategy?

This latest development could mean that Moyes is given some money to spend in the next transfer window. If this is the case, Brown expects the 58-year-old to focus on adding youth to his squad.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Moyes has said over and over again in public and in private to us that he’s trying to build a younger, hungrier side that can grow.”

Is this a smart plan?

Moyes has heavily relied on experience over the last couple of years to get West Ham challenging at the right end of the table. The likes of Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and Craig Dawson are all into their thirties, yet have played vital roles in the club's success.

However, it is important to look ahead to the future to ensure that the side can maintain their momentum. The Irons have targeted younger players in recent transfer windows, bringing in Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Said Benrahma when they were all aged 25 or under.

Declan Rice has also come through the club's academy and is now thriving in the Premier League, so there is a core of young players in the team who are approaching their peaks.

Adding hungry individuals who have time to develop seems like a smart plan, and should counteract any complacency that may creep in, giving West Ham the best chance to continue moving forward as a club.

