Crystal Palace transfer news: Steve Parish stance over January signings revealed

Crystal Palace's impressive start to life under Patrick Vieira will result in them opting against spending big in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

The Eagles have gone into the international break in fine form, having registered back-to-back wins over Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

What's the latest news involving Palace?

Vieira was appointed as Palace's new manager in July after talks with Nuno Espirito Santo had broken down and Lucien Favre had a change of heart and chose not to pen a three-year deal which was on the table.

Vieira was put in charge of a depleted squad, with 11 players seeing their contracts expire prior to his unveiling.

But he was backed in the summer transfer window, forking out £18million to acquire Marc Guehi from Chelsea, Joachim Andersen set the club back a potential fee of £23million and it cost up to £18.5million to seal the deal which prised Odsonne Edouard away from Celtic.

Michael Olise and Will Hughes were also among Vieira's acquisitions, while Conor Gallagher joined on loan from Chelsea and has gone on to grab four goals and two assists in 11 appearances.

Although Vieira's reign got off to an underwhelming start thanks to a 3-0 opening day loss to Chelsea and an early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Watford, Palace have climbed into the top half of the Premier League table.

What has Michael Bridge said about Palace's likely January business?

Bridge is adamant that Palace's recent impressive form will result in chairman Steve Parish choosing not to give Vieira a sizeable budget ahead of the transfer window reopening at the turn of the year.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the Eagles will not be desperate to strengthen their squad after a positive start to Vieira's Selhurst Park reign.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Knowing Steve Parish like I do, I don't think he will go all out in January when things have gone well.

"It's usually when they're a bit worried and looking behind them that they would spend but I don't think they're looking behind at the moment. They're looking at what's in front of them in a positive sense."

Who have Palace been linked with ahead of the transfer window reopening?

According to Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Vieira is interested in bringing Manchester United striker Anthony Martial to Selhurst Park.

West Bromwich Albion's 17-year-old striker Reyes Cleary has also caught the Palace manager's eye, although he faces competition from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

The Eagles are thought to be looking to hijack Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s move to Italian side Napoli, where he is currently on loan from Fulham.

