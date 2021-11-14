Next Rangers manager: Fresh claim made about vacant Ibrox hot seat

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers will have plenty of big names vying to become their next manager despite being under pressure from the outset, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

The reigning Scottish Premiership champions are on the lookout for a new boss after Steven Gerrard left Ibrox in favour of taking charge of Aston Villa.

Who is in the running to become Rangers' new manager?

Gerrard was unveiled as Villa's boss on Friday, ending his successful reign in Glasgow.

The former England international midfielder guided Rangers to their 55th top flight title last season, ending Celtic's nine years of Scottish Premiership dominance.

According to respected transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the reigning champions have pieced together a three-man shortlist to fill the void left by Gerrard.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who featured for Rangers during his playing days, has emerged as the favourite to succeed Gerrard and it led to betting on his appointment being suspended.

The Dutchman has also earned the backing of ex-Gers fans' favourite Lorenzo Amoruso amid the speculation.

The likes of Ronald and Frank De Boer, John Terry and Dean Smith have also been mentioned as potential candidates to replace Gerrard at the helm.

Speaking on PLZ Soccer, via the Glasgow Times, Charlie Adam has tipped Rangers to turn to Derek McInnes as a 'short-term fix'.

What has Michael Bridge said about the Rangers job?

Bridge believes a host of managers would be keen to move into the Ibrox hot seat.

The Sky Sports reporter reckons bagging a Champions League group stage place by finishing top of the Scottish Premiership makes the job even more attractive.

However, he has warned Gerrard's successor will be under pressure to deliver success from the off.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "It is a very attractive job. If you win the league this season, you're in the Champions League group stages automatically because of the coefficient in Scotland now.

"But, in Scotland, second is last, so whoever would take that job is under pressure straightaway. They're thrown straight into the deep end."

What kind of team would Gerrard's successor be taken charge of?

Rangers secured the Scottish Premiership title for the first time in a decade last term and they are on course to clinch back-to-back crowns after heading into the international break four points clear at the top of the league.

The Gers have also advanced to the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup thanks to sweeping Dunfermline Athletic and Livingston aside.

Rangers are third in their Europa League group, trailing French outfit Lyon and Czech side Sparta Prague.

The Scottish giants have gone into the international break having been unbeaten in their last eight outings.

