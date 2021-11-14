Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In a video that has re-emerged on social media, Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) almost knocks his trainer out during a speedy, explosive combination.

“The Destroyer” unleashed some powerful-looking punches before releasing one more that caught his coach off guard and landed right on the chin. His trainer was unsurprisingly wobbled for a couple of seconds but thankfully he was able to stay on his feet and Ruiz Jr made sure he was alright.

If anyone can relate to getting punched in the face by Ruiz Jr, it is Anthony “AJ” Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) who was knocked to the ground several times by the Mexican in their first fight, before getting stopped.

Ruiz Jr undoubtedly has power in his hands but he also possesses an incredible amount of speed and fluidity in his combination punching. Despite his soft physique, he is one of the fastest heavyweights on the planet when it comes to exchanging punches up close.

Since losing the second fight to AJ, Ruiz Jr has teamed up with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) and award-winning trainer Eddie Reynoso. Over time, we may see the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world transform his body as well as reach his full potential.

Much of the boxing public is critical of Ruiz Jr and believe his victory over AJ was a fluke. However, “The Destroyer” is striving to prove a lot of people wrong and establish himself as one of the best heavyweights in the world alongside Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs), Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs), Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) and AJ.

His most recent performance against fellow Mexican American Chris Arreola (38-7-1, 33 KOs) was not overly impressive.

However, he is developing a completely new style in Canelo’s gym and won’t become a world-beater overnight.

No one expected him to get knocked down against “The Nightmare” either, yet this can be attributed to his weight loss which may have reduced his punch resistance.

In any case, Ruiz Jr did dominate most of the bout and there were glimpses of incredible potential.

The man from California has reached a high level of boxing with a physique that cannot be described as athletic. So imagine what he could achieve if he continues to work on his nutrition and become a slender version of himself.

Even though Ruiz Jr did punch his previous trainer extremely hard in training, this was not the reason for the change in coaching personnel.

Instead, “The Destroyer” wants to follow in the footsteps of pound-for-pound king and friend Canelo. If you train every day with greatness you have a massive chance to become great yourself.

