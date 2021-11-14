Spurs latest news: Is 'good character' ready to replace 385-game Tottenham star?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has seen "absolutely nothing" from Pierluigi Gollini to suggest that Hugo Lloris' number one spot is under threat.

Gollini, on a season-long loan deal from Atalanta, has made seven appearances in Europe and the Carabao Cup, but Bridge doesn't believe he's putting any pressure on the Frenchman.

What's the latest news with Lloris and Gollini?

With Lloris out of contract next summer, when the Italian made the switch to the Premier League, it all pointed towards Gollini coming in to be the 34-year-old's long-term replacement.

But in the early stages of this season, it's clear to see that isn't the case. Lloris might be a free agent at the end of the campaign, but he's recently shown form of a player that has plenty more years left in him.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

According to WhoScored, Lloris has been Tottenham's tenth best player this season, although by no fault of his own, with those in front of him regularly letting him down by making mistakes.

Lloris, who's made 385 appearances for Spurs, showed his quality in the recent European game against Vitesse, making a host of brilliant saves before keeping his fourth clean sheet of the season at Everton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gollini has started all but one of Spurs' six European games plus the Carabao Cup wins over Wolves and Burnley.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He did make an important save in the penalty shoot-out victory at Molineux but given the quality of opposition in the Conference League, he hasn't yet been properly tested, although he's still managed to concede some soft goals in the away games with Rennes and Vitesse.

With that in mind, Bridge isn't expecting Gollini to replace the French World Cup winner any time soon.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I've seen absolutely nothing yet in Gollini for me to say, our number one is on the bench, I haven't seen enough yet. I like him, he's a good character.

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"He's obviously the Conference League goalkeeper and Carabao Cup goalkeeper, but Lloris is still up there for me."

Are Tottenham likely to sign Gollini permanently?

Gollini staying in north London past this season is likely to depend on the future of Lloris.

If the veteran goalkeeper sticks around, the ex-Atalanta shotstopper will have to decide if he's content with being back-up again or whether he's confident enough he can dislodge Lloris from the side.

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

If Lloris doesn't sign a new contract, on the other hand, and Gollini doesn't make any howlers this season, there's no reason he won't make his loan deal permanent next summer and become the club's number one.

News Now - Sport News