Personal trainer praised for her response to ‘creepy old man’ staring at her in the gym

A personal trainer from the US has been praised for standing up to a man in her gym after he appeared to be looking at the woman inappropriately.

Heidi Aragon was working out recently when she spotted a man staring at her. Even after she called her husband over to stand in the way, the guy still continued to look at her.

Posting on her TikTok account, Aragon proceeds to film herself while she’s training, but is forced to stop when she sees the man walking towards her.

In TikTok, which has been viewed 6.5 million times so far, the personal trainer explains how this “creepy old guy” kept staring at her.

“This creepy old guy at the gym kept coming over and staring at me,” the text read.

“So I told my husband and he came over and worked out next to me.

“Even after he came over he [the man] continued to stare.

“I decided to stop working out and stare back.

“I thought he got the picture. I attempted to my set. Then I got up and went over and addressed him.

"I told him if he's gonna work out in this corner, he needed to stop staring and making me uncomfortable - his response was, 'I'm just looking around'.

"I then told him I record my workouts and I have him on film. He shut up real quick."

Heidi captioned the clip, “Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something when I have proof.”

Many have reacted to the TikTok and praised Aragon for her bravery in standing up to the man.

“Good for you for having the confidence to go over and talk to him,” one user said.

Another wrote: “This was so inappropriate of him, but the fact that you remained calm even throughout it all, shows your true character. You’re awesome.”

Aragon is not the first woman to stand up for herself at the gym in recent weeks. Chelsea Gleason was recording her workout routine in a similar way and was approached by a man, despite trying to ignore him.

The man leaned in to say something, but Gleason moved away, shouting “Don’t come near me.”

Her reaction also sparked widespread praise online. Fitness brand Gymshark stressed the importance of gyms being a “safe space” for everyone and told Gleason they were proud of her for sticking up for herself.

The man was later banned from the gym in question, and Gleason says staff have done a great job in making sure everyone feels comfortable and safe.

