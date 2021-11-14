West Ham transfer news: Irons will 'definitely look into signing' £19.8m attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons West Ham will try and re-sign Jesse Lingard in January.

The Manchester United attacker enjoyed a successful loan spell at the London Stadium last term and returned to Old Trafford with aspirations to win his place back in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

Lingard returned from his outstanding spell with the Hammers in search of more regular first-team football having failed to make a single Premier League appearance before January last season.

He had scored nine goals and chipped in with five assists in 16 outings to help David Moyes' side qualify for the Europa League group stages for the first time ever.

Lingard, valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt, narrowly missed out on the England squad for the Euro's but appeared to have rediscovered his confidence and has been named in every squad since until the current one.

But Lingard has continued to struggle for opportunities at club level, playing just 154 minutes across all competitions and has made just one start under Solskjaer.

Furthermore, Lingard has been an unused substitute on seven occasions, which comes after the Red Devils manager spoke publicly about wanting to keep him at Old Trafford.

And with the January window opening in around six weeks, the England international finds himself in a similar situation to this time last year, and will once again be desperate to get out and play regular football, especially with the World Cup just 12 months away.

Therefore, Jones reckons that West Ham will try their luck once again this winter.

What did Jones say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "West Ham are definitely going to look to get Jesse Lingard back."

Would Lingard re-join West Ham?

Unless Lingard's situation drastically changes over the coming weeks, which doesn't appear likely given he's continued to sit on the bench despite United's dreadful league form, he'll be chomping at the bit to get out and play football.

Newcastle's takeover means they're in the running but having played arguably the best football of his career in east London, a return to West Ham is the best option for him.

Were Lingard to move back to the London Stadium, he would have his work cut out in winning his place back, though. During his first spell, Said Benrahma was in and out of the side, which allowed Lingard to come straight into the XI, but the Algerian is now a permanent figure in Moyes' side, whilst Pablo Fornals is playing the best football of his Hammers career.

