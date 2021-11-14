Newcastle transfer news: 'Marquee signings' - Fresh claim emerges over PIF's January plans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Liam Kennedy reckons that Newcastle will try and splash the cash and make some "marquee signings" in January.

The Magpies have been linked with several high-profile names since their takeover went through last month, although they've only recently confirmed Eddie Howe as their new manager.

What's the latest news regarding Newcastle?

It's easy to forget with all the exciting transfer business that the North East giants are expected to do in the coming months, that there's still a job to do on the pitch.

Saturday's draw at Brighton was a step in the right direction for Newcastle, but they're still five points from safety and without a victory in the Premier League this season.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

But Howe, who was in the stands to watch his new side draw 1-1 at the Amex Stadium, would have been encouraged with the fight and spirit they showed on the South Coast, even though it was an 11th game without victory.

Newcastle face a potential season-defining period when the league resumes after the international break, with Brentford, Norwich and Burnley all travelling to St James' Park before Christmas.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But Howe's side will need a positive points return from those three fixtures, with their final five games in 2021 against Liverpool, Leicester, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton.

However, January could yet prove the most crucial month for Newcastle this season, with their business in the window potentially going some way to deciding their Premier League fate.

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

With that in mind, Kennedy is expecting the new ownership to deliver some huge signings for Howe.

What did Kennedy say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Newcastle will make a couple of marquee signings, it might not be in January, although I do think they might try and do something in January."

Who could be Newcastle's marquee signings?

With a ludicrous amount of names already linked with the St James' Park outfit, it's difficult to break down exactly who might be the first big name through the door.

However, there are two standout names that make sense and would certainly appeal to the Magpies faithful.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Miguel Almiron wear for Newcastle? 20 24 22 26

The first of those is Jesse Lingard, who's yet to start a Premier League game for United this season, is out of contract next summer and needs to play regularly if he wants to force his way into Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

The other is Dele Alli, who started Tottenham's opening five league fixtures, but has fallen out of favour of late.

His fortunes could soon change following Antonio Conte's arrival, but him joining Newcastle is a scenario that would appear to suit all three parties.

News Now - Sport News