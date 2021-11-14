Aston Villa transfer news: Rangers expecting £18m duo to be linked with Villa Park moves

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones thinks Rangers will be worried about Aston Villa trying to sign Glen Kamara and Ryan Kent in the future.

Villa managed to convince Steven Gerrard to leave Rangers and become their new manager this week. It now seems that the Scottish club may have a battle on their hands to prevent some of their players following the former Liverpool midfielder to Villa Park.

How have Kamara and Kent performed this season at Rangers?

Kamara has been a regular starter under Gerrard at Rangers, featuring in 11 of the 13 top-flight fixtures that the 41-year-old was in charge for this season.

The central midfielder has chipped in with three goal contributions thus far this term, including bagging a goal and an assist in a recent 6-1 victory over Motherwell.

Meanwhile, Kent's campaign has been disrupted by a hamstring injury, but he did make his return last weekend against Ross County, and managed to get on the scoresheet in a 4-2 win.

What has Jones said about Kamara and Kent?

When asked if Rangers may fear losing some of their star players to Villa after Gerrard's arrival at the Midlands club was announced on Thursday, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Rangers think Glen Kamara will be linked very quickly. I think Ryan Kent as well is somebody that they’ll be expecting Villa to be linked with. So, we’ll have to wait and see on those two.”

Would Kamara and Kent be good signings for Villa?

Villa reportedly wanted to sign a central midfielder in the summer, but they did not manage to bring one in. Since then, Jacob Ramsey has emerged as a hot prospect in the middle of the park, but the Premier League team could still do with an extra player in that area of the pitch.

Kamara fits the bill, as he could dovetail nicely with John McGinn in central midfield, while he is also capable of dropping into a holding midfield role, meaning he may be able to put pressure on Douglas Luiz for his place in the side.

The left flank has also been an issue this season, with Matt Targett not being at his best at times, and Leon Bailey struggling to stay fit.

Kent could fix this problem by adding creativity out wide, and by building a partnership with Targett, Villa could become a threat down that side for the first time since Jack Grealish left in the summer.

Kamara and Kent are valued at £5.4m and £12.6m respectively by Transfermarkt, so if Villa can get them for a combined fee of £18m, that could turn out be a fine piece of business.

