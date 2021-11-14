Molineux transfer news: Wolves tipped to revive interest in £27m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been tipped to revive their interest in Renato Sanches by journalist Luke Hatfield.

The Molineux side came close to signing Sanches in the summer but walked away from a deal due to an injury problem.

What's the latest news involving Renato Sanches?

Sanches was a prime target for Wolves manager Bruno Lage during the last transfer window according to the Birmingham Mail, who tipped the Midlands club to 'look into the possibility' of signing the midfielder in January instead.

Wolves got cold feet after discovering the extent of an injury Sanches suffered in August, however the Lille star returned to action in October and now has seven competitive appearances under his belt with five of those being starts.

Sanches' contract is due to expire at the end of next season, meaning Lille will soon come under pressure to sell before they run the risk of losing the former Benfica and Bayern Munich youngster on a free transfer.

That only plays into Wolves' hands and Hatfield believes the Molineux outfit will look to rekindle an approach for Sanches - who Transfemarkt value at £27m - in the coming transfer windows.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Wolves reviving their interest?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hatfield claimed he's 'sure' Wolves will look at Sanches again in January or the summer.

The Express and Star journalist told GMS: "It's going to be a fair bit of money to get him to the club but he's one that they clearly wanted in the summer and he's one that I'm sure they'll look at again in January and if not the summer after.

"It's just an issue of getting that deal done if they want it and the money adds up but it's always the case, isn't it? Other clubs are always going to be interested in similar players to you and you've got to find a way to beat them to the punch."

Who else could Wolves target in January?

One of Wolves' biggest transfer priorities in the new year could actually be securing the future of a talent they already have in Hwang Hee-chan, with the Midlands club reportedly keen to sign him permanently in January.

Hatfield has also tipped Wolves to sign a 'quality' centre-back in the next transfer window, while they've previously been linked with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus will look to sell the Wales international once January comes around.

