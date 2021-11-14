Crystal Palace transfer news: 'Decision needs to be made' on £40.5m star's Eagles future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay has claimed that there is still plenty of uncertainty about Wilfried Zaha's future at Crystal Palace.

Zaha is currently flourishing in Patrick Vieira's side, having scored four times already this season, but there is no guarantee that he will remain at Selhurst Park for much longer.

What is Zaha's contract situation?

The 29-year-old has been back at Palace since 2014 after his ill-fated time at Manchester United, and he is now into the eighth season of his second spell at the club.

He has not signed a contract extension since 2018, though, and his current deal is set to expire in June 2023.

The winger is close to moving into the final 18 months of his contract, and rival clubs may be starting to eye up the prospect of signing him in the next couple of transfer windows.

Zaha, who is valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt, reportedly told Palace that he wanted to leave in the summer, but he ended up staying at the south London club.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Barclay said about Zaha?

Barclay believes Palace are still pondering what to do about Zaha in terms of tying him down to a new deal, but he has hinted that clarity will be needed on the situation soon.

Speaking about Zaha's contract to GIVEMESPORT, Barclay said: “From what I’m told, at the moment, it’s not clear where we’re going to go with this. But what is clear is that his contract is winding down, so a decision is going to have to be made.”

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Will Zaha commit his future to Palace?

Right now, it seems that Palace are on the up with Zaha in the side. In the past, they have appeared to be over-reliant on the Ivorian at times, but with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Odsonne Edouard coming into the team in recent months, Palace are looking a formidable outfit.

The side are currently just inside the top half, and if they can maintain their form for the rest of the campaign, Zaha may decide to put pen to paper on a new deal.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Christian Benteke wear for Crystal Palace? 20 10 9 11

However, there is also the possibility that Palace fall away at some point, and finish comfortably inside the bottom half, as they have done consistently over the past few seasons.

If this is the case, Zaha may have concerns about the amount of progress being made at the club, and could look for a move away to a bigger club challenging higher up the table.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News