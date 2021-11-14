Arsenal transfer news: £50m star's 'future is in doubt' as Mikel Arteta faces big problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that Alexandre Lacazette's future is in doubt at Arsenal.

The Frenchman remains a key player for Mikel Arteta's side, but his contract expires at the end of the season and hasn't he been offered a new deal according to the New York Times.

What's the latest news with Lacazette?

Having allowed Aaron Ramsey to run his contract down and leave on a free back in 2019, you would think Arsenal would be reluctant to let this happen again, but they're heading the same way with Lacazette.

Lacazette, who joined for a then club-record fee of £50m from Lyon in 2017, has endured an up and down season, but is heading in the right direction following a testing start.

A positive Covid-19 test forced the striker to miss the defeats to Brentford and Chelsea, although even when he was back available after that, he was mainly left on the bench by Arteta.

But Lacazette has worked his way into the XI since scoring a last-gasp equaliser against Crystal Palace last month and has started the last three Premier League games.

Despite the 30-year-old showing his importance to Arsenal of late, he doesn't appear any closer to knowing where he'll be playing next season and the north Londoners are in danger of losing him in January, which is the last chance they have to cash-in on him.

Were Lacazette to leave this winter, it would leave Eddie Nketiah as the club's only other recognised striker behind Aubameyang, and Brown is concerned about Arsenal's situation up front.

What did Brown say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Beyond Aubameyang what do they do for a striker? Aubameyang is getting no younger and Lacazette's future is in doubt."

Does Lacazette still have a future at Arsenal?

Arteta is clearly looking to not only freshen up his squad but he's also trying to bring the age down, epitomised by all of his summer signings being under 24.

But keeping players around with Lacazette's experience and popularity is also important, not to mention he's still bringing plenty to this Arsenal team on the pitch.

He's never been in the top bracket of strikers in Europe, with his goal record at Arsenal 68 in 179 outings, but he's often been the link which allows the other attacking players to flourish around him, with 29 assists to his name.

When Lacazette was linked with a move away last summer he had been out of the team towards the back end of last season, but having won his place back, it'll be interesting to see whether he's rewarded with a new deal or allowed to leave in January or on a free at the end of the season.

