Everton latest news: 'Worrying' signs for Rafa Benitez already with 'players arguing'

Journalist Paul Brown is concerned by what he is seeing from Everton's players in the Premier League at the moment.

The Toffees have struggled to pick up points in recent weeks, and Brown has suggested that this has started to affect the harmony within the team.

How have Everton fared so far this season?

After appointing Rafael Benitez as their new manager over the summer, Everton made a strong start to the campaign, picking up 14 points from their opening seven games to leave themselves in a European spot.

Their form has dropped off alarmingly since then, though. Benitez's men lost three matches on the trot against West Ham, Watford and Wolves, before holding Tottenham to a 0-0 stalemate in their latest outing.

Following this run, they have dropped into the bottom half of the table.

What has Brown said about Everton?

The results have not been going Everton's way, and Brown is far from impressed with what he has seen from the players out on the pitch.

Speaking about what he has noticed over the past month, he told GIVEMESPORT: "I saw players arguing with each other and not chasing back, not tracking runners, not really putting a shift in. And it reminded me a lot of the teams I’ve seen lately who have sacked their manager within a few games of that beginning to happen.

“It looked like Spurs and Nuno. Even as far back as West Ham with Pellegrini, it was very similar. And that’s a bit of a worry, I think.”

Is Benitez at risk of being sacked by Everton?

Barclay seems to be hinting that the Spaniard is on thin ice at Goodison Park already, but it may be too early to suggest that he is fighting for his job.

Everton have been disappointing in their last four games, but it should not be forgotten that they looked good earlier in the season as they eased past Brighton at the Amex Stadium and then secured a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Those results ought to buy Benitez some time.

Then again, Benitez was far from a popular appointment when he first arrived given his previous links with Liverpool, so there may be a reluctance to remain patient with him.

Therefore, if Everton lose another couple of games in quick succession after the international break, the pressure could really begin to ramp up on Benitez.

