Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte told to seal January deal for £35m international

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Tottenham should target a January move for Donny van de Beek, who he believes is "wasting his time" at Manchester United.

The Netherlands international signed for the Red Devils for £35m from Ajax last summer but has hardly been given a chance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

What's the latest news with van de Beek?

The midfielder was handed a rare outing against Manchester City on Saturday and was given a warm reception, which explains how desperate the Theatre of Dreams faithful are to see him play more.

That late cameo in the Manchester derby might have been the 24-year-old's 21st league outing for United, but he's played just 527 minutes in the Premier League.

Remarkably, the former Ajax youngster has been an unused substitute 24 times in the top-flight and despite United's dreadful recent form, is still being used at a bare minimum this campaign.

With van de Beek's United career looking past the point of repair, he might be hoping to move on in the coming windows.

According to the Mirror, Tottenham made a last-ditch bid do sign the Dutchman before he moved to Old Trafford last August, with Steven Bergwijn texting his international colleague in an attempt to try and convince him to choose north London over Manchester.

As we know, the midfield man would pick the latter, although with his United career in tatters, Bridge thinks Spurs should try their luck when the January window re-opens in two months' time.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If Tottenham are looking at anyone in January from Manchester United, I don't think Man United would lend Spurs anyone anyway, but it would be Donny van de Beek.

"That guy is completely wasting his time there at the moment."

Do Tottenham need van de Beek?

Antonio Conte has some talented midfield players at his disposal, but none that offer the same goalscoring threat as van de Beek.

When Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018-2019 season, he scored 17 goals, which is just six fewer than Oliver Skipp (0), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (4), Giovani Lo Celso (9) and Tanguy Ndombele (10) have scored in their entire Spurs careers combined.

With Heung Min Son and Harry Kane nowhere near their best, Conte is going to need goals from all over the pitch and therefore bringing in a goalscoring midfielder would be a good place to start.

