Old Trafford latest news: 52 y/o would have 'sorted out' Man United and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United missed a trick by not replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Antonio Conte as he would have got Cristiano Ronaldo back to his best, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Solskjaer remains in the Old Trafford hotseat despite convincing defeats to arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City resulting in the Red Devils falling nine points adrift of current Premier League leaders Chelsea.

What's the latest news involving Conte and Solskjaer?

It was revealed last month that Conte would have been open to discussing heading to Manchester United if Solskjaer had been axed.

But the Red Devils have missed the chance to welcome Conte into the dugout as he has since taken charge of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with the Italian succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo following his sacking.

United's struggles have come despite Arsenal being the only top flight side to spend more during the summer transfer window, with Solskjaer being backed to the tune of £133.7million.

Solskjaer's former Old Trafford team-mates have even started to turn on him, with Rio Ferdinand calling for the Norwegian to depart following the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane, via the Manchester Evening News, also claimed there are 'huge question marks' over whether Solskjaer is capable of leading the club to its former glories.

What has Michael Bridge said about Conte and Solskjaer?

Bridge believes Conte would have boosted United's chances of turning their season around if he had been appointed as Solskjaer's replacement.

The Sky Sports reporter has claimed Ronaldo, who sealed his return to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day, would have seen his form improve under the Italian.

Bridge feels United would also be leaking less goals if the Red Devils' hierarchy had opted to make a move for Conte.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Antonio Conte, for example, would have walked into that Manchester United team and got Ronaldo playing, sorted the defence out and the players would look up to him.

"I don't understand how he would not have sorted that team out."

Why is Bridge confident that Conte would have been a success?

The 52-year-old has become accustomed to winning silverware, having clinched six league titles with Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus and Bari.

Conte has finished top of the league in five of his last seven seasons in management.

Over the course of his career, Conte has secured 307 wins from 520 matches on the touchline.

