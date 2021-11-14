Newcastle transfer news: £49.5m star would be an 'absolutely tremendous signing'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans would be an excellent addition to Newcastle United's squad, according to Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy.

Following the long-awaited takeover on Tyneside last month, Tielemans was named as a player that is greatly admired by the club's new owners, who want to bring in players of the calibre of the Belgian international.

What is Tielemans' contract situation at Leicester?

Having initially joined Leicester on a loan deal from Monaco in January 2019, Tielemans signed for the Foxes permanently six months later.

He has not signed an extension since, though, and his deal is set to expire in June 2023.

With a little over 18 months left on his contract, the door has been left ajar for potential suitors to make their move in the near future, and Newcastle appear to be one club who would like to try to sign the 24-year-old.

What has Kennedy said about Tielemans?

Tielemans, who Transfermarkt value at £49.5m, has proven his quality in England over the last couple of years, especially when he netted the only goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea back in May.

Kennedy thinks he would be a standout signing for Newcastle, and has suggested that the owners should attempt to lure him away from the King Power Stadium next summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Tielemans, he said: “He’d be an absolutely tremendous signing for Newcastle United. And I think that’s one that you look at in the summer as a type of levelling up.”

Would Tielemans be interested in joining Newcastle?

Right now, moving to Newcastle does not seem that appealing.

The North-East club are currently stuck inside the relegation zone without a win in their opening 11 league games. Their sole aim this season must be to simply finish above the bottom three.

However, things could be very different next summer. If Newcastle do stay up, they can then splash the cash to build a squad that is capable of climbing the league at a rapid pace.

At Leicester, the club seem to have plateaued this term as they are languishing in mid-table, and they may well have peaked in their last two seasons when they finished inside the top five twice and won the FA Cup.

At the end of the campaign, Tielemans may feel that he has achieved everything he can at Leicester, and could want to try something else.

Becoming one of the key players at Newcastle at the start of an exciting project could interest him, meaning that it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he is at St James' Park this time next year.

