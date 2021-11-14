Southampton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over £28.8m star's future at St. Mary's

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones doesn't reckon Steven Gerrard's appointment at Aston Villa is likely to see them revisit a move to try and sign James Ward-Prowse.

The Southampton captain, valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt, was linked with a move to Villa Park this summer but committed his future to his boyhood club by staying at St Mary's.

What happened with Ward-Prowse this summer?

With Jack Grealish likely to leave Aston Villa for a huge sum of money, Dean Smith was going to be given a massive transfer budget to replace his captain.

Emiliano Buendia was the first through the door, signing for a club-record fee from Norwich before Villa soon turned their attention to Ward-Prowse, although they saw a £25m bid rejected by the Saints, who were keen on keeping their skipper and arguably most important player.

Ward-Prowse's future was uncertain throughout the majority of the summer months, but he ensured that Southampton fans could breathe slightly easier when he put pen to paper on a new long-term contract on the South Coast less than seven days after the start of the new campaign.

The arrival of Gerrard could see Aston Villa revisit a move for the England international, but Jones doesn't expect that to be the case.

What did Jones say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Ward-Prowse, I don't see him leaving Southampton, I don't see it."

How has Ward-Prowse performed since his new deal?

It's been a testing start to the new season for the midfielder, who's been Southampton's eighth best player according to WhoScored, but according to Ralph Hasenhuttl, has been playing through illness and injury which has affected his rhythm.

He's still managed two goals and two assists in 11 outings in league and cup, but Ward-Prowse also received only the second red card of his career when he was sent off against Chelsea last month for a nasty challenge on Jorginho.

His return to the side in recent weeks helped Saints claim crucial victories over Watford and then Villa last weekend and it surely won't be long before his issues are a thing of the past and he's back to his best once again.

