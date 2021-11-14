Leeds transfer news: Fresh update emerges over deal involving £36m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones thinks Leeds are starting to worry about Kalvin Phillips' contract situation at the club.

Phillips came through the youth system at Elland Road, but his future at Leeds is far from certain at the moment.

What is Phillips' contract situation at Leeds?

Having made his senior debut in 2015, Phillips has gone on to play 222 times for his boyhood club, scoring 14 goals.

The 25-year-old has shot to prominence over the past 15 months, becoming a regular in England's starting XI as he played every match during this summer's European Championships.

It has been reported that he is attracting attention from Manchester United and Liverpool, while Leeds are trying to tie him down to a new deal.

His contract still has over two years left to run on it, as it expires in June 2024.

What has Jones said about Phillips' contract?

Given the length of time remaining on his current deal, it appears that there should be no need to panic at Leeds just yet.

However, they seem to be struggling to make a breakthrough in talks with Phillips over extending his stay.

When asked by GIVEMESPORT whether he expected Leeds to agree a deal with the England international in the end, Jones said: “I don’t think that will definitely go through at all. I think they’re starting to be a bit concerned about it.”

Could this be Phillips' last season at Leeds?

Phillips, who is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, clearly holds Leeds close to his heart given that he grew up in the local area and has played for them throughout his professional career.

The team are having some issues on the pitch this season, though, as they are currently down in 15th place, just three points above the bottom three.

If things don't improve over the coming months, he may start to consider his future, especially with the World Cup just a year away. Playing for a side languishing in the bottom half of the table could harm his chances of retaining his place in Gareth Southgate's starting XI.

Therefore, he may need to think about moving clubs next summer, and playing for a club challenging higher up the league so that he can cement his spot ahead of the next major international tournament.

