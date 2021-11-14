Liverpool transfer news: Klopp will have to sell due to Salah, Mane & Firmino problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool could be forced into selling some of their prised assets as seven stars have less than two years remaining on their current contracts, according to journalist Emmet Gates.

The Reds have gone into the international break having been condemned to their first Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of West Ham United on Sunday.

What's the latest news involving Liverpool players' contracts?

Seven Liverpool aces will see their contract run out in the summer of 2023.

Mohamed Salah is the Premier League's top goalscorer so far this season but the Reds could have to prepare for life without the Egypt international as his £200,000-per-week deal has less than two years to run.

However, one piece of positive news for Liverpool fans is that the 29-year-old has revealed that he would like to finish his career at Anfield.

Fellow attacking stars Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are also nearing the end of their agreements and, as it stands, will depart at the end of next term.

Midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who currently earn £120,000-per-week each, are yet to claim an extended deal.

There is also uncertainty over the futures of centre-half Nathaniel Phillips and goalkeeper Adrian.

What has Emmet Gates said about the situation?

Gates believes Liverpool may be left with little choice but to cash in on some of their stars as they approach the end of their contracts.

The journalist fears the Reds could otherwise miss out on sizeable transfer fees as they would leave for free at the end of their respective agreements.

Gates told GIVEMESPORT: "Liverpool have a lot of players whose contracts expire in the summer of 2023.

"Sadio Mane is one of them, Firmino is one of them and Salah is one of them, so the front three's contracts all expire at the same time.

"They have obviously recently renewed Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Allison's contracts.

"But a couple of players are going to have to either be sold or let go."

Are clubs taking an interest in any of Liverpool's stars?

It was reported last month that Salah is looking to secure a new deal worth £500,000-per-week.

According to Spanish media outlet AS, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Salah's contract situation and remain interested.

It has been claimed that Oxlade-Chamberlain fears he may have to leave Merseyside to secure more regular first-team football.

Liverpool are reportedly willing to cash in on the central midfielder, who is wanted by former club Arsenal.

