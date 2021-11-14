Crystal Palace latest news: Really exciting final position prediction has now emerged

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay reckons there's nothing stopping Crystal Palace from challenging for a top-half place in the Premier League this season.

Patrick Vieira's side are currently 10th in the standings having won their previous two games, part of a six-match unbeaten run.

The Eagles have only achieved a top-half finish once in the Premier League, but Barclay failed to rule out the Londoners repeating that feat.

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They can definitely challenge for the top-half from what I've seen. They were unlucky in a couple of games or maybe a bit naïve with those last-minute goals at Brighton and Arsenal.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

"But if they won those matches, they would be a lot higher up already. However, they've already won at Manchester City and were way too good for Wolves."

How have Palace performed this season?

Vieira's men have been playing well for the majority of the campaign, but they've only recently started to put the points on the board to match their performance levels.

Ahead of their trip to Manchester City last month, Palace were only a couple of points above the relegation-zone and in danger of slipping into trouble despite playing well under the Frenchman.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But their shock victory at the Etihad Stadium appears to have given Palace some much-needed confidence and they backed up those three points by dispatching Wolves the following week.

They've now gone six league matches without losing, which includes games against three of the current top-seven and appear to be in a really good place under Vieira.

The Football Terrace: Emile Smith Rowe is CLASS! Top 4 back on for Arsenal...

Once the Premier League returns after the international break, Palace face three struggling teams in Burnley, Aston Villa and Leeds, and another good points return could see them on the cusp of the European places.

What are Palace's chances of finishing in the top-10?

Looking at the Premier League table, it'd be a stretch to consider Palace finishing above one of the traditional top-six or West Ham, but after that, it's anyone's game.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Christian Benteke wear for Crystal Palace? 20 10 9 11

Brighton and Wolves have both made very positive starts to the season, but there's no reason the Eagles can't compete with those teams, whilst Everton and Leicester, two sides that would appear better on paper, remain very inconsistent.

Therefore, if Vieira keeps working his magic, a first top-half finish in seven years could be on the cards for the Selhurst Park outfit.

News Now - Sport News