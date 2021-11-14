Molineux transfer news: 'Tricky situation' - Wolves 'have decision to make' over £14m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks Wolves are in a difficult position when it comes to deciding whether to push ahead with trying to sign Hee-chan Hwang on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old has only been at Molineux for two-and-a-half months after joining on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig, but he has already caught the eye in the Midlands.

What's the latest news involving Hwang?

Hwang immediately endeared himself to Wolves' supporters when he found the net on his Premier League debut against Watford in September, and he has not looked back since.

The following month, he bagged a match-winning brace at home to Newcastle, and he then scored again at Leeds three weeks later. Overall, he has netted four times in eight top-flight appearances, and this has caused Wolves to consider making his stay at the club a permanent one.

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League outfit are keen to keep Hwang on their books, and want to accelerate talks with Leipzig over signing the forward for £14m.

What has Hatfield said about Wolves potentially signing Hwang permanently?

When asked by GIVEMESPORT whether Wolves should be looking to wrap up a deal now or if they ought to bide their time and see how the season pans out, Hatfield admitted that it is not an easy decision for the club to make.

He said: “That’s another tricky situation for Wolves. They’re not stuck between a rock and a hard place, but they’ve got a decision to make there, because if he carries on putting in performances and he’s only there on loan, could another team come in and maybe show some interest and prise him away despite him being at Wolves for the season?

“But equally, if you commit too soon and then he falls a bit flat, then you wonder why you’re spending the money.”

Is £14m for Hwang a good deal for Wolves?

Right now, Hwang is scoring at a rate of 1 in 2 games for Wolves, which is impressive for a striker in their first season in England. If he can maintain this ratio, £14m will be a bargain for Bruno Lage's men.

There may be some concerns about Hwang's record at Leipzig in Germany, though. He failed to score in 20 Bundesliga matches for the side, and that suggests that he may simply be experiencing a purple patch at Wolves, which could come to an end soon.

If this is the case, Wolves would be best off keeping their money in their pocket, as they need to sign someone who can score goals regularly, rather than relying on a player who blows hot and cold.

