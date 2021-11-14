Man United manager news: Old Trafford legend mentioned in claim from Sky Sports reporter

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has suggested that Manchester United should try to bring in Erik ten Hag if they sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while also appointing Edwin van der Sar as sporting director.

Ten Hag and van der Sar currently work together at Ajax, with the latter the chief executive of the club, and Bridge thinks it's a combination that could work well at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news at Man United?

The pressure is mounting on Solskjaer at United after a disappointing start to the season. Despite the club spending £126m in the summer on Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 13-time Premier League champions have struggled to string a positive set of results together.

Solskjaer's men have lost four of their last six top-flight fixtures, which included 5-0 and 2-0 home defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

The Red Devils find themselves down in sixth place, and already look to be out of the title picture as they are nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Bridge said about Man United's manager situation?

With time seemingly running running out for Solskjaer at United, Bridge has suggested that the club's board could turn their attention to the Netherlands to look for his potential successor.

When talking about who could replace Solskjaer in the dugout, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “Maybe like a ten Hag, with van der Sar as sporting director.”

The Football Terrace: Emile Smith Rowe is CLASS! Top 4 back on for Arsenal...

Could ten Hag and van der Sar be a successful partnership at Man United?

It seems that they could be.

Ten Hag has done a fine job at Ajax in recent years, winning five pieces of silverware at the club, including two league titles.

He also showed his European pedigree when he led the Dutch giants to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, as they came within a whisker of making the final.

1 of 10 Who was the most expensive Manchester United signing of 2021? Jadon Sancho Cristiano Ronaldo Tom Heaton Raphael Varane

Meanwhile, van der Sar has been quietly going about his business in the background, making sure that things are running smoothly and that the team remain competitive on the pitch despite losing talented players like Hakim Ziyech, Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek in the last couple of seasons.

United seem keen on having former players staying on behind the scenes, as they have Darren Fletcher as technical director and Michael Carrick on the coaching staff.

Bringing in a legend like van der Sar, who played 266 games for United between 2005 and 2011, would ensure that this tradition continues, with ten Hag then hopefully working his magic on the touchline to get United back on track.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News