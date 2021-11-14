Donny van de Beek will leave Manchester United in January 'if the situation remains the same'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Donny van de Beek looks set to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis in January 'if the situation remains the same'.

Fabrizio Romano claims Van de Beek, 24, 'loves the club' despite being ostracised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But even his patience is starting to wear thin as he has hardly featured at all for the Norwegian this season.

Van de Beek - who has 19 caps for the Netherlands - has four years left on his deal at Old Trafford, making a loan deal the most likely option.

Everton tried their best to sign the out-of-favour midfielder via a loan deal when the transfer window reopened in the summer.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

However, United manager Solskjaer is said to have personally blocked the late bid, forcing Van de Beek to stay where he is for the time being at least.

Solskjaer has preferred to hand out minutes to Fred and Scott McTominay, who have both struggled as of late this season, over the Dutchman.

And according to Romano, unless things start to dramatically improve, fans can kiss goodbye to seeing Van de Beek pull on the famous red jersey in the future.

The Italian reporter tweeted: "Donny van de Beek situation is so clear.

"He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd - but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January."

Once billed as the answer to all of United's problems, Van de Beek has started just one game so far this season, before being sent on late in the derby defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

The Dutch star cut a dejected, frustrated figure as he was left chasing shadows across the field during United's 2-0 drubbing.

After a shaky start, the Red Devils have slumped even further down the table - which makes his lack of chances all the more baffling.

Solskjaer clearly has work to do with United sixth in the Premier League and six points adrift of title rivals Chelsea.

They next face a trip to Watford after the international break.

1 of 10 Who was the most expensive Manchester United signing of 2021? Jadon Sancho Cristiano Ronaldo Tom Heaton Raphael Varane

One man who can't get his head around any of it is club legend, Paul Ince, who has accused the Norwegian of 'taking the p--- out of him even more'.

Ex-Blackburn and Blackpool boss Ince told The United Stand: "Donny van de Beek gets four minutes against Atalanta. What worries me is the choices Ole makes.

"[After signing] Donny thought, ‘f--- me, this is my dream, this is what I’ve been waiting for. Two years down the line he’s on the bench. Ole’s actually taken the p--- out of him.

“Not only has he taken the p--- out of him, he gives him four minutes against Atalanta and then goes, ‘oh by the way, here’s your chance, go and have 10 minutes against Manchester City where we’ve not touched the ball for 85 minutes and show me what you can do’.”

"If I’m Donny van de Beek I would’ve said, ‘f--- that, I’m not going on now, you want me to go on for 10 minutes when we haven’t touched the ball for 88 minutes?’. Now you’re taking the p--- out of him even more."

Who does Sam Allardyce think is the best manager in the Premier League right now? Find out the latest on The Football Terrace...

News Now - Sport News