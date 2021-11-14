Tottenham latest news: Antonio Conte urged to give 6 ft 4 colossus a chance at Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge wants to see Joe Rodon given a chance to shine under Antonio Conte.

The Welshman made the jump to Premier League level when he joined for £11m from Swansea last October but has made just eight league starts and was virtually frozen out by Nuno Espirito Santo.

What's the latest news with Rodon?

It's been a strange 13 or so months since the centre-back signed for Tottenham.

Spurs have struggled defensively for the majority of that period, but those ahead of Rodon in the pecking order are regularly making mistakes yet still being picked ahead of him.

That continued under Nuno, although Rodon will be hoping that theme ends now Conte has arrived in north London.

In Rodon's 24 outings at Tottenham, he's shown signs of a defender that is capable of performing at Premier League level but is still waiting for a proper run in the side.

This season alone, he's made only two starts, both coming in the Europa Conference League and even when he did impress at Crystal Palace in a rare league outing, albeit in a 3-0 defeat, he was summoned to the bench for the next outing and hasn't featured in the league since.

Conte's preferred back-three during his early days as Spurs boss is Eric Dier, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies and despite those three helping keep just a fourth clean sheet all season at Everton on Sunday, Bridge is hoping that Rodon will eventually get his chance in a Tottenham shirt.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I hope we get the opportunity to pass the judgement on him. It's a funny one, does a loan move in January help him? I don't know. I'd like to see him have a go for Spurs."

Is Rodon likely to get a chance under Conte?

It's impossible to know exactly what the Italian thinks of Rodon just yet.

But based on his first two games, the Wales international is some way down the pecking order in terms of central defenders.

Rodon, 6ft4, has played in a back-three for his country, but he was an unused sub against Vitesse in Europe and was then left out of the squad at Goodison Park – with Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga both named on the bench ahead of him.

Going off those early decisions, Rodon is essentially Conte's sixth-choice, which means he's got work to do to catch his eye.

