Man United transfer news: Big-money superstar is 'worst bit of business I've ever seen'

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has described Paul Pogba re-signing for Manchester United and then potentially leaving on a free transfer again as "possibly the worst bit of business I've ever seen."

The 28-year-old rejoined the Red Devils for £89m in 2016, but arguably hasn't lived up to expectations in the years since.

What's the latest news involving Pogba?

Pogba is into the sixth season of his second spell at the club, and it could be his final one. He is out of contract next June, and he has yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

If the 89-cap international were to run down his contract before leaving United, it would be somewhat a case of déjà vu for the Premier League outfit. Pogba also departed on a free transfer to Juventus in 2012 when he was a teenager, without the English giants receiving a penny.

United may have to get used to life without Pogba, and they are set to get an early taste of what that will be like after it was revealed earlier this week that the midfielder has picked up a thigh injury which could rule him out of action until 2022.

What has Bridge said about Pogba at Man United?

Bridge has slammed United's handling of Pogba, as the Frenchman enters the final months of his current contract.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Just look at the Paul Pogba situation at Man United, and it’s always a complete mess. There’s the possibility that this man could leave the club again on a free. That’s the second time he’s done that in his career, and United bought him for £89m.

“That is possibly the worst bit of business I’ve ever seen.”

Are Man United at risk of being made to look like fools?

Possibly.

When the club opted to spend almost £90m on Pogba five years ago, there was some logic behind it as he had proven himself to be a star at Juventus.

Yet there was a strong argument that they should never have let him go in the first place, and since he has returned, United have rarely managed to get the best out of him.

By spending that sort of money, it seems fairly clear that United expected Pogba to get the team challenging for major honours again. In his first season back, the side won the League Cup and Europa League, but they have been unable to add any further silverware since.

Now, there is a distinct possibility that Pogba will exit United next summer, having largely underwhelmed over the years, and the club won't get a transfer fee of any kind for him. That is not a good look at all for the 13-time Premier League champions.

