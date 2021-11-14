Arsenal transfer news: 15-goal Gunners star 'has been up for sale for months'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been on their transfer list for a long period of time.

The 22-year-old came through the club's academy but is out of favour under Mikel Arteta and hasn't played a minute in the Premier League this season.

What's the latest news with Nketiah?

It's actually quite surprising that the England Under-21s striker is still contracted to the Gunners given he was linked with West Ham in January and Crystal Palace in the summer, although an ankle injury sustained in pre-season might have ended his hopes of signing for the latter.

Nketiah has always been behind Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the pecking order and has only featured twice this season, both coming in the Carabao Cup.

He actually scored in both of those outings, including against former club Leeds last month, but with Nketiah edging towards the end of his Gunners contract, his days in north London appear to be numbered.

Nketiah would appear to fit the criteria for an Arteta player, but the Spaniard clearly doesn't hold the young striker in high regard and therefore Brown believes that Arsenal have been looking to move him on for a while.

What did Brown say?

When asked about Nketiah's current situation, he told GIVEMESPORT: "Nketiah has been up for sale for months."

What are Nketiah's stats like at Arsenal?

The calibre of opponents have to be factored in, but Nketiah's record at Arsenal isn't too bad.

Whilst his overall goalscoring return of 15 goals in 67 appearances is less than inspiring, several of those have been as a substitute.

Nketiah has only scored five times in the Premier League, but his Carabao Cup record of seven goals in eight games in 573 minutes of action is impressive, although that perhaps says more about his own level.

Even when Nketiah dropped into the Championship when he was loaned to Leeds, he struggled to find a regular starting place and found the net only three times in half a season, so the fact he's still at Arsenal some two years later is quite bizarre.

With his contract at the Emirates running out next summer, moving him out in January and getting a small fee would probably be a move that would suit both parties.

