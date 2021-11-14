Spurs latest news: £22.5m star 'may have to sacrifice himself' to thrive under Conte

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes that Lucas Moura might have to convert into a wing-back to save his Tottenham career.

The Brazilian has started the first two games of the Antonio Conte era, but Bridge is concerned over his long-term future at the club.

Why might Moura's place in the team be under threat?

If Conte continues playing a 3-4-3 then Moura should keep starting games because he's ahead of the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Bryan Gil in the pecking order.

Since Gareth Bale and Erik Lamela left in the summer, the 29-year-old has made that position his own, starting nine of the 11 Premier League games this season and one of those he missed was due to an ankle problem.

However, if the Tottenham manager switches to a 3-5-2, which would most likely see an extra midfielder introduced in place of an attacker, Moura's place in the team could be under threat.

Should that happen, Heung Min Son and Harry Kane would play alongside each other up front and Moura could be sacrificed.

Therefore, Bridge suggested that he could have to try himself out as a wing-back, something Conte did so successfully with Victor Moses during his time at Chelsea.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If he wants to stay at the club, Lucas might have to sacrifice himself and play as a wing-back. It could be possible."

Has Moura played as a wing-back previously?

Moura has been used in several different positions during his senior career, including as a striker on more than a handful of occasions.

However, in almost 500 senior appearances, he's never played at wing-back.

But, when Spurs beat Arsenal under Jose Mourinho in July 2020, Moura valued at £22.5m on Transfermarkt, produced a superb defensive performance, making an incredible 10 tackles, which even led to some supporters suggesting that he could even play at right-back in the future.

He would come up with more outstanding numbers in another game against the Gunners earlier this year at the Emirates when he won the most duels and made the most ball recoveries and interceptions despite a 2-1 defeat, which proves that he could become an option for Conte if Emerson Royal isn't up to the task.

