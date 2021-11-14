Newcastle news: 'Top calibre' Director of Football 'will be interested' in Magpies job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A host of big names would jump at the chance to be appointed as Newcastle United's director of football, according to Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy.

Having already handed Eddie Howe the managerial reins earlier this week, the Magpies' new owners are looking to make another key appointment behind the scenes.

Who has been linked with the job at Newcastle?

Michael Emenalo is understood to be the frontrunner in the race to be unveiled as Newcastle's director of football.

Emenalo has already held a similar role in the Premier League having been Chelsea's technical director between 2011 and 2017.

During that time, the west Londoners won their first ever Champions League crown and two Premier League titles.

Emenalo could also help Howe to welcome hidden gems to Newcastle as he was credited with playing a key role in bringing the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, while he was instrumental in developing Chelsea's academy and loan system.

Luis Campos, who has worked for Monaco and Lille in recent times, is also on Newcastle's radar for the job.

Ralf Rangnick was revealed as a target days after Newcastle changed ownership thanks to a £305million takeover last month.

What has Liam Kennedy said about the situation?

Kennedy believes the Newcastle project will be attractive to many directors of football.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think a director of football of a top calibre who fancies the job of building a club will be interested.

"To me, there's a lot of directors of football out there who might look and say I can go into a ready-made project and tweak and change a top club in Europe but there aren't many opportunities like this that's going to come up where you've already got a top club who just needs some love and care in being built up.

"It wouldn't take a genius to get Newcastle United moving in the right direction and that's got to be up there for some people.

"This isn't a short-term project. It will be a project where you come in and say I need five years to get this moving in the right direction.

"But if it were me and I'm in that position, I would quite fancy Newcastle United and I think a lot will."

Has anyone been ruled out of the running?

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Marc Overmars will not be heading to Tyneside after rejecting an approach and opting to remain with current employers Ajax.

The report claims that Overmars had been a leading contender for the job but Ajax were keen to keep hold of the 48-year-old.

Overmars has been the Dutch giants' director of football since 2012.

