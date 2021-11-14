Holly Holm shocked the world and knocked out Ronda Rousey on this day in 2015

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On this day in 2015, Ronda Rousey was utterly humiliated by 9st underdog Holly Holm at UFC 193 in one of the biggest shocks in MMA history.

The former UFC bantamweight champion was dethroned after being rocked by a straight left before being dropped unceremoniously on her backside after a perfectly-timed head kick from former boxer Holm before the end of the second round.

It ranks right up there with plucky Matt Serra's stunning TKO victory against Georges St-Pierre back in 2007 which shocked the mixed martial arts industry to its core.

At the time, Rousey was considered virtually untouchable, a dominant force to be reckoned with in a bantamweight division where she had blown everyone away in impressive fashion.

But 'The Preacher's Daughter' completely ripped up the script, leaving her reputation lying in tatters.

Albuquerque-based 40-year-old Holm was a 20-1 'dog to dethrone former 135lbs champ Rousey - but she somehow managed to pull off what many had deemed was the impossible.

Speaking after the fight, Holm said: “I’m trying to take it in, but it’s crazy.

"Getting in here, I had so much love and support. I felt like, how can I not do this with all that love. I had the best coaching, from stand-up to grappling to wrestling.

“Everything that we worked on presented itself in the fight. I haven’t spent this much time in the gym in my life. Everything we worked on happened tonight.”

WATCH: Ronda Rousey suffers first UFC loss to Holly Holm

Check out the video below...

Some UFC fans took to Twitter to react to the iconic KO six years later, as one person wrote: "One of the greatest upsets not just in all of MMA but also in all of combat sports history."

Another fan chimed in: "Always blame her coaches for ruining her. Was never a stand up fighter but her ground game was unmatched. Could’ve beat everyone if she played to get strengths. Still the [goat emoji]."

While a third added: "Ronda wasn’t the same again after that night."

Rousey herself spoke about how she struggled to get over her emphatic loss to Holm.

“Honestly, my thought I was like, in the medical room and I was down in the corner,” Rousey told Ellen DeGeneres.

“I was sitting in the corner [thinking] like, ‘What am I anymore if I’m not this?’

"And I was literally sitting there and thinking about killing myself and that exact second, I’m [thinking] ‘I’m nothing, what do I do anymore, and no one gives a s--- about me anymore without this.’”

