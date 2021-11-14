Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In a recent tik tok video, the legendary “Iron” Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) looks fast, powerful, and ferocious as he prepares to fight Logan Paul (0-1) in 2022.

The official date for the bout has not been confirmed but there is speculation that it will take place in February.

With Youtube boxing continually on the rise, it is no surprise that fights such as this are being scheduled.

Who would have ever thought that arguably one of the best fighters of all time would share a boxing ring with a YouTuber who has had one professional fight?

Tyson is almost 60 years old, yet as the clip on TikTok shows, he is still extremely vicious and capable of causing serious damage.

“Iron” is no way near his prime and Paul is 29 years younger, so this could be a competitive fight. However, Tyson’s experience and meanness should make him a slight favorite.

Paul has yet to win a boxing match, after drawing and losing to fellow YouTuber KSI before being outpointed by Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs).

His stock did rise as a result of these fights and the man from Ohio is certainly blessed with an outstanding physique and athleticism.

Notwithstanding, this fight with Tyson is completely different. After all, Mayweather who was significantly lighter than Paul was able to bully him for the majority of their bout.

Having caught a glimpse of that footage, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan had a warning for Paul.

The fact that Logan Paul wants to box him. It’s like wow. I can’t believe they’re really going to do that. That kid’s going to get hit for sure," he began.

“Floyd was hitting him. Floyd has only taken a small amount of time off and he had those exhibition fights.

“Floyd has been pretty active as a boxer, he fought Pacquaio recently and that Japanese kickboxing guy.

“He was just fighting guys like Conor McGregor that we knew Floyd was going to beat them, but he was still active. Mike hadn’t been active forever. He got fat, but he’s a different kind of person.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what Logan can do to keep away from him. The only thing Logan has on his side is youth.”

Therefore, the renowned boxer from Brooklyn, who will weigh roughly the same as Paul, should possess the power to knock him out.

The only concern with Tyson is his stamina, he is not getting any younger and if Paul decides to move around the ring this could be a tiring and frustrating night.

Against Mayweather, the YouTuber seemed to take pride in just surviving and losing on the cards and it could be a similar situation in this bout.

Paul has a phenomenal opportunity here to fight and possibly defeat an all-time great. If “Iron” was 20 or 30 years younger the YouTuber's health would be at risk but this is the perfect time to face him.

Then again, according to Paul’s previous boxing fights, he seems to lack a bit of conviction when it comes to throwing power punches.

In the second fight against KSI, he didn’t throw enough and lost a decision.

Whereas, against Mayweather, he threw a minimal amount after trying to knock him out in the first round with a wild flurry of punches.

In any case, we must remember that the bout between these two men is a fantastic business decision.

Whatever happens, both will be paid astronomical amounts to their bank account. Tyson’s recent video is just a reminder of how much love he has for the sport and he will be coming for the win and the knockout.

