Incredible never-seen-before footage of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's post-fight conversation with Caleb Plant has come to light.

The Mexican superstar put a definitive end to his rivalry with the American last weekend with a brutal 11th-round KO victory in Las Vegas.

And moments after he finally ended the fight, the undisputed super-middleweight champion went over to the former IBF 168lbs titleholder to give him props for his herculean effort.

After the build-up in which Plant described Canelo as a 'motherf-----', both fighters showed a great deal of respect for each other.

Shortly after going over to check to make sure that Plant was okay, a humble Canelo Alvarez can be heard saying: "You're a good fighter."

A visibly devastated Plant simply replied: "I'm sad."

The WBA, IBF and WBO king then said: "Don't be ashamed. You're a great fighter, man.

"And I'm sorry for everything, but at the end of the day we are men, and we are human. I'm sorry for everything."

Plant then said: "When I said 'Motherf-----', I would never talk about your mother because I don't have a mother. My mom died."

Before the pair embraced for the final time before being separated by their corners, Canelo had the final word, adding: "You have a really good and beautiful family. You are my family."

Canelo, 31, heaped further praise on Plant, 29, in the post-fight press conference, saying: “To be honest with you, yeah. I was a little bit frustrated – especially in the first five rounds.

"But then the second half of the fight was exactly how we envisaged it. We don’t have to take anything away from Caleb Plant.

"He’s a great fighter and he made a great effort tonight. But in the end we came out with the win.

"That’s all that matters really, So even though we had that frustration in the first five rounds the second half of the fight was ideal."

He added: “He told me afterwards that he wanted to keep fighting and he also wanted to apologise to me and he didn’t mean what he said about my mum.

"He was truly sorry about that. I told him: ‘Look, it’s OK. It’s water under the bridge.’

"I told him he was a great man and also that some day I hope he will have a great family as well.

"I can only wish the best for him. In the fight we have to hurt each other but, in the end, we’re all human and we want the best for each other.”

