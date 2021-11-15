Tottenham team news: Antonio Conte tipped to make bold starting XI change vs Leeds

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons there's every chance Harry Winks will start against Leeds later this month.

Tottenham host the Yorkshire outfit in Antonio Conte's first home Premier League game, but the Italian will be without Oliver Skipp, who's suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season at Everton on Sunday.

Skipp has started Conte's opening two matches in charge, but won't be available to face Marcelo Bielsa's men, which will force the Spurs boss into making at least one change.

Conte isn't exactly spoilt for choice in central midfield and Bridge thinks that Winks could get the nod.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "With Oliver Skipp suspended. He either goes Tanguy Ndombele or Harry Winks, he could easily pick Winks, he had an alright cameo when he came on against Vitesse."

What are Conte's options?

As mentioned above, Conte has three options in Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

The popular choice from a supporters point of view would be Ndombele, who's the most creative of the three, the biggest goal threat and just simply the most exciting.

But the Frenchman has played just 23 minutes in Conte's first two games, including only six at Goodison Park, which would suggest that he's got plenty of work to do before convincing the 52-year-old that he's ready to start a game.

Then there's Lo Celso, who's played just one minute fewer and whilst he almost scored a dramatic late winner at Everton, didn't exactly cover himself in glory during that late cameo.

Winks was an unused substitute on Merseyside, but his 18-minute appearance against Vitesse three days earlier was an impressive one and could give him the edge.

Furthermore, Conte generally likes to play with two defensive-minded central midfielders in front of his back-three, which therefore makes Winks the standout candidate to replace Skipp in the XI.

When did Winks last start in the Premier League?

The England midfielder has featured twice in the league this season, but not since he was hauled off after 60 minutes at Crystal Palace back in early September, which was his only league start this term.

Prior to that, Winks' only outing in the league was as a late substitute in the victory at Wolves, but his long wait for a league appearance could end later this month.

