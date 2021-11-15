Newcastle transfer news: 'A lot of talk' about major January problem for Magpies

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Howe's early transfer plans could suffer a huge blow as Premier League clubs are mulling over whether to refuse doing any business with Newcastle United in January, according to Michael Bridge.

Howe has started drawing up his plans for the future after being unveiled as the Magpies' new head coach last week.

What's the latest news on clubs looking to reject Newcastle advances?

Newcastle are expected to have a sizeable budget when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year thanks to a £305million takeover being completed last month.

A consortium led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund is now in charge of the Tynesiders, making Newcastle the richest football club in the world.

However, the Magpies could find it difficult to bolster their squad with Premier League talent as some domestic rivals are reportedly questioning whether they should refuse to sell or loan players to the St James' Park outfit, with them having no appetite for potentially helping a side currently in the relegation zone.

Newcastle are scouring the market overseas in any event and are understood to be willing to take Aaron Ramsey off Juventus' hands.

The Magpies have also entered talks with Bayern Munich central defender Niklas Sule's representatives.

What has Michael Bridge said about the situation?

Bridge has confirmed that Premier League clubs have discussed whether they should allow any of their stars to head to St James' Park following their recent cash injection.

It comes after they were against the takeover being finalised in the first place.

However, the Sky Sports reporter is unsure as to whether the top flight outfits will remain with the same stance when offers are on the table.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "There's a lot of talk going around with the Premier League board that they're not going to entertain anything from Newcastle this January because they're so against the Saudi takeover.

"We'll have to wait and see on that. Let's wait and see if that actually happens."

Which initial targets could be stopped from joining Newcastle?

James Tarkowski was quickly named as one of the new regime's first targets but, with Burnley being just three points better off than Newcastle in the Premier League table, his current employers could reject any advances.

Manchester United quartet Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly are also on the Magpies' wishlist.

Newcastle have been tipped to lodge a bid for Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse, while Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has also worked his way onto the Tyneside club's radar.

The Magpies are thought to be keen on signing Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin as well.

