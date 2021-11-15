Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

The new Aston Villa manager was an unstoppable force of nature in midfield for Liverpool, racking up more than 500 appearances, 100 goals and 90 assists in England's top-flight.

However, despite winning the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and more across his time with the Reds, Gerrard infamously never crowned his Premier League legacy with the title itself.

Gerrard's Chelsea link

For some people, that's enough for Gerrard to come tumbling down Premier League rankings despite his overall quality, while for others it's simply dismissed as unlucky circumstances.

Besides, there's surely not a doubt in anybody's mind that Gerrard would have been crowned a Premier League champion if he had accepted Chelsea's transfer approach in the mid-2000s.

But alas, Chelsea were to endure as Gerrard's sporting enemies and that remained the case up until his final clash with the Blues, which came during the closing weeks of the 2014/15 campaign.

Will Big Sam return to management? (Football Terrace)

Gerrard's final clash with Chelsea

With Gerrard approaching the end of his Liverpool career, the painful memories of his slip against Chelsea was still fresh on the minds of fans as he scored in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

His close-range header really was the perfect way to silence the Chelsea fans who had been mocking him about the slip all game long with some supporters even bringing 'trip hazard' signs.

Nevertheless, when Gerrard was taken off for Lucas Leiva in the 79th minute, great swathes of the Blues support stood up to applaud the Liverpool skipper for one of his final Premier League games.

A pretty classy gesture, right? Well, yes, but when Gerrard was asked about the standing ovation in his post-match interview, he more than fairly still had the mockery that he received on his mind.

1 of 15 Which squad number did Steven Gerrard wear before taking over the number 8 shirt at Liverpool? 17 10 23 7

Gerrard hits out at Chelsea fans

As such, although Gerrard tipped his hat to the flash of respect from Chelsea fans, he proceeded to gently fire back at the Stamford Bridge faithful with a brilliantly dry and witty response.

"I was more happy with the ovation from the Liverpool fans," Gerrard cooly said on Sky Sports. "Chelsea fans have had respect for a couple of seconds today but have slaughtered me all game.

"I'm not going to get drawn into wishing Chelsea fans well. It was nice of them to turn up for once today."

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Fair play, Stevie G

To be fair to Gerrard, it's hard not to disagree because a brief few seconds of respect don't exactly take away from sections of Chelsea fans mocking him over his biggest ever career disappointment.

No doubt there were many home supporters who acted respectfully through the match, but it was certainly fair game for Gerrard to launch a cheeky jab back in their direction when he got the chance.

And although Gerrard might not have the Premier League titles that Chelsea have in abundance, he can sleep easy knowing that he got the better of the Blues on more than a few occasions.

News Now - Sport News