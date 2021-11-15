Internacional midfielder, Mauricio, booked for doing kick-ups during a match
Internacional’s Mauricio was booked for doing skills during their 2-1 victory over Athletico Paranaense.
Brazil is the birthplace of Joga Bonito - The Portuguese phrase that Nike use meaning “play beautifully.”
However, it seems there is no longer a place in the game for that.
Inside the final 10 minutes of the match in Brazil’s Serie A, Mauricio decided to do a few kick-ups whilst in possession. It appeared pretty harmless with no opponent near him.
However, when the ball next went out of play, Mauricio was shown a yellow card.
VIDEO: Mauricio booked for doing kick-ups
Why?
Well, the referee revealed in his report that it was because of his ‘disrespect for the game.’
Official laws state a player should be penalised if they “act in a manner that shows disrespect for the game.”
It was something that angered a lot of fans on Reddit. Check out some of the reaction:
“Joga Bonito’s gone,” one simply wrote.
“What the hell lol. What next, book someone for scoring a goal?” asked another.
Another wrote: “Punishing a footballer for being ‘fancy’ is like the least Brazilian thing imaginable.”
One very angry supporter asked: “Where the f**k is football heading with s**t like this?”
A fifth said: “In Brazil of all places? That ref has to lose his license” while another asked: “What is wrong with football nowadays?”
It’s not the first time something like this has happened, though.
Neymar once was booked for Paris Saint-Germain for attempting a rainbow flick during a game.
VIDEO: Neymar was booked for attempting rainbow flick
