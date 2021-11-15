Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Internacional’s Mauricio was booked for doing skills during their 2-1 victory over Athletico Paranaense.

Brazil is the birthplace of Joga Bonito - The Portuguese phrase that Nike use meaning “play beautifully.”

However, it seems there is no longer a place in the game for that.

Inside the final 10 minutes of the match in Brazil’s Serie A, Mauricio decided to do a few kick-ups whilst in possession. It appeared pretty harmless with no opponent near him.

However, when the ball next went out of play, Mauricio was shown a yellow card.

VIDEO: Mauricio booked for doing kick-ups

Why?

Well, the referee revealed in his report that it was because of his ‘disrespect for the game.’

Official laws state a player should be penalised if they “act in a manner that shows disrespect for the game.”

It was something that angered a lot of fans on Reddit. Check out some of the reaction:

“Joga Bonito’s gone,” one simply wrote.

“What the hell lol. What next, book someone for scoring a goal?” asked another.

Another wrote: “Punishing a footballer for being ‘fancy’ is like the least Brazilian thing imaginable.”

One very angry supporter asked: “Where the f**k is football heading with s**t like this?”

A fifth said: “In Brazil of all places? That ref has to lose his license” while another asked: “What is wrong with football nowadays?”

It’s not the first time something like this has happened, though.

Neymar once was booked for Paris Saint-Germain for attempting a rainbow flick during a game.

VIDEO: Neymar was booked for attempting rainbow flick

Imagine the number of yellow cards Ronaldinho would have got…

