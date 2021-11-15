Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aleksandar Mitrovic fired Serbia to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a dramatic last-minute winning goal against Portugal on Sunday night.

Serbia needed to win to book their place at next year’s finals. Portugal, meanwhile, only required a draw.

Renato Sanches got Portugal off to a dream start with a goal in the second minute, but the scores were level at half-time after Dusan Tadic equalised.

Mitrovic was sent on as a second-half substitute in place Nemanja Gudelj and the Fulham striker cemented his place in Serbian folklore by scoring in the dying seconds.

Tadic’s left-footed cross picked out an unmarked Mitrovic at the back-post and Serbia’s No. 9 made no mistake with his close-range header.

Cue pandemonium from every Serbian inside the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates, on the other hand, were left devastated.

Seconds away from securing qualification for next winter’s World Cup, Portugal were condemned to the play-offs after conceding at the death.

Video: Mitrovic's goal vs Portugal with 'Titanic music'

Now, we’ve seen countless videos of epic football moments with Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On (also known as ’Titanic music’ as it featured in the hit 1997 film about the doomed ship that sank in 1912) dubbed over them in recent years.

However, Mitrovic’s winning goal is absolutely tailor-made for the Titanic treatment.

Check it out here:

Incredible.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the clip:

Mitrovic came back onto the pitch with the Serbia flag over his back to celebrate with the travelling supporters, who stayed back inside the Estadio da Luz after full-time.

It’s safe to assume that Mitro will never need to buy another drink in Serbia again.

