The Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend in Brazil threw up superb drama from start to finish and it was Lewis Hamilton who, against a qualifying disqualification and engine penalty, emerged victorious ahead of Max Verstappen.

That said, it's time to take a look at the latest winners and losers from the weekend in South America, and it's the Briton who kicks us off...

Winner - Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton obviously had the boost of a fresh internal combustion engine in his Mercedes over the course of the weekend but still had to use it to overcome several obstacles to win in Brazil.

He started the Sprint from 20th and got himself up to 5th before a 5-place grid penalty for the ICE was enforced so he started the Grand Prix in 10th.

Again, though, he roared through the field and eventually took the lead off of Max Verstappen, reigniting his title charge and galvanising his team majorly in the process - a big weekend for all involved.

Loser - Red Bull

On the flipside, Red Bull went from hoping that Brazil would once again favour them as it has in years gone by to simply waiting to be eventually overcome by Hamilton.

Verstappen held on for as long as he could, pushing the limits at times, but Hamilton was in irresistible form and the Bulls now need to find an answer ahead of the final three races in the Middle East.

Winner - Ferrari



Ferrari consolidated third place in the Constructors' over the weekend as they earned a third place in the Sprint and then a further 19 points in the Grand Prix itself via their two drivers.

McLaren, in response, have just one point more than they did at the start of the event with Lando Norris in tenth and Daniel Ricciardo having to retire.

With three to go, the Scuderia look on course to win third place.

Loser - Yuki Tsunoda

It was a weekend to forget for Tsunoda in truth.

He would have perhaps been hoping for a quietish weekend after rather harshly getting the blame for Red Bull's qualifying struggles in Mexico but his late lunge into the side of Lance Stroll on Sunday didn't help his cause.

Pierre Gasly continues to excel, too, with AlphaTauri and Alpine locked on points in the Constructors' so Tsunoda needs to try and get some points in the final races.

