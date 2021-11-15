Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: Weapon Updates Have Been Officially Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A lot of updates come with a new season, and Call of Duty Mobile have officially confirmed the latest weapon updates that will be coming to the game in season 10.

The new season is exciting for many, and this is understandable due to the fact that we will see a lot of new content available for gamers to play in Call of Duty Mobile.

This new content could be new maps, characters, weapons, and cosmetics, and typically we have to wait until the start of a new season to find out about all this content.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 has high expectations, and hopefully the developers deliver us an exciting season and meet these expectations.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And All You Need to Know

Weapon Buffs and Nerfs For Call of Duty Mobile Season 10

Weapon buffs will see guns get their stats increased, whilst nerfs will see guns get their stats decreased, and there have been a fair few guns receiving criticism during season 8 of Call of Duty Mobile.

It also includes the two new weapons that are coming to the game in the new season.

Season 9 is receiving great praise from the gaming community and this has left many very excited about the prospect of season 10.

Weapon Buffs and Nerfs:

SMRS

Buff:

MW11

Swordfish

Type-25

Man-O-War

R9-0

DL Q33

FHJ-18

Thumper

Nerf:

Shorty

MX9

New Weapons:

P90

Dragunov

It is good to see that a lot of weapons are going through changes, and this is a really good thing for the Call of Duty community, as it keeps the game fresh and makes sure people are not constantly using the same weapons.

When this update goes live, be sure to have a go with all these new and updated weapons to work out which ones have been the most affected and which ones suit you best, so that you can keep on having a lot of in Call of Duty Mobile.

Let’s hope that these upcoming changes are well welcomed by the gaming community, and if they aren’t it will be worrying to see how they will rectify these issues.

Enter the November Giveaway to be in with a chance of winning a Nintendo Switch!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News