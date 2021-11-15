Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Adel Taarabt is an enigma of a footballer.

He was one of the most naturally gifted players the Premier League has ever seen.

Why then, has he failed to really make it at a top club around Europe during his career?

The first time English fans discovered the joys of Taarabt was at Tottenham.

Spurs signed the 17-year-old from Lens and he showed glimpses of his magic at such a young age. However, he only managed 16 appearances before he was allowed to join QPR - first on a loan and then permanently.

Simply put, the Moroccan was far too good for the Championship - especially during the 2010/11 campaign where he scored 19 goals as QPR won the title and promotion to the Premier League.

And one of the goals he scored during his time in the Championship has been going viral on social media this week.

It came in a home match against Preston on 17 October 2009 - and it was just so, so good.

Taarabt collected the ball on his chest on the halfway line following a kick from QPR’s goalkeeper. He got the better of a Preston defender as he carried the ball into the opposition half.

He was then confronted by several defenders. He pushed off one, before cheekily nutmegging another with quick feet as he got within 25 yards of the Preston goal. He then curled the ball into the top corner perfectly.

VIDEO: Taarabt's ridiculous goal for QPR vs Preston

What. A. Goal.

There genuinely aren’t too many players in world football who are capable of scoring a goal like that.

Unfortunately, Taarababt couldn’t quite replicate that kind of level in the Premier League for QPR. He also suffered failed spells on loan at both Fulham and Milan before permanently moving to Benfica.

That’s where he remains right now, playing a bit-part role for the Portuguese club at the age of 32.

You can’t help but feel that Taarabt has wasted his incredible talent somewhat but the streets certainly won’t forget his stint in England.

