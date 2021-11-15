Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton produced a truly magnificent display to win his third Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo yesterday.

The 36-year-old had a disastrous start as he had to start the sprint in grid 20. While Hamilton did well in the sprint to finish 5th, he was given a five-place grid penalty due to an engine change.

He started in 10th on Sunday but produced a sensational comeback to win the race ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen.

Formula 1's official Twitter account posted a video of Hamilton overtaking the Dutchman and it was followed by an uproar of joy from the crowd, as they cheered him on.

Hamilton finished the race in style by overtaking Verstappen and then raising the Brazilian flag, a gesture which was immortalized by the great Ayrton Senna.

It was truly a remarkable comeback from the 36-year-old after all his setbacks during the qualifying and sprint. Following his victory, Hamilton called the weekend among the best of his career.

"I don’t remember another weekend like this. The last time I remember having something like this was in Formula 3 in Bahrain, the first race we had in Bahrain, and McLaren cancelled or ripped up my contract and I remember I was racing for my life that weekend.

"Did I think we could come from last? I don’t know what was possible but I just gave it everything and this has definitely been probably one of the best weekends, if not the best weekend I have experienced in probably my whole career."

After his third Brazilian Grand Prix win, Hamilton is still second in the drivers' standings, 14 points behind Verstappen.

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes are at the top with 521.5 points, followed by Red Bull Racing-Honda with 510.5 points.

With only three races left, Hamilton still stands a chance of winning a record eighth Formula 1 World Championship.

Next up, is the very first edition of the Qatar Grand Prix next week.

