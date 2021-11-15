Five things we learned from UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Holloway survived a Mexican bloodbath in Las Vegas to remain on course for a high-stakes trilogy fight with Alexander Volkanovski.

The former UFC featherweight champion sustained a nasty cut in the fifth round of his clash with Yair Rodriguez which left him clinging on for dear life.

But Holloway rallied to battle his way to a unanimous decision with all three cageside judges returning cards of 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Khaos Williams over Miguel Baeza and Andrea Lee who put on a striking clinic to put away Cynthia Calvillo.

Rounding up the rest of the card, Joel Alvarez and Da Un Jung got their hands raised against Thiago Moises and Kennedy Nzechukwu respectively.

Here are five things we learned from the event in Sin City.

Holloway and Rodriguez could be fight of the year

What a battle these two featherweights put on.

Both Holloway and Rodriguez were always going to bring the heat no matter what the circumstance, but Saturday's night fight will forever be remembered as one of the best non-title fights in UFC history.

The fight had everything fight fans could've hoped for and more: the return of a fan favourite, a thrilling back-and-forth and a five-round war with most agreeing the right man had his hand raised when it was all said and done.

Following the conclusion of the fight, UFC president Dana White said: "It was one of the best fights I've ever seen."

After two years of inactivity, it was also good to see Rodriguez give a good account of himself inside the Octagon to remind fans why he is so highly regarded as one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster.

Khaos Williams' right hand is one of the most dangerous weapons in the UFC

Khaos Williams has looked like he could explode at any moment since he burst on to the scene earlier this year, and Saturday night was no different.

Barring his left leg being chopped to pieces, he dictated the pace of the fight, lighting Miguel Baeza up on the feet, which ultimately proved to be his downfall.

The right hand which dropped Baeza and ended the fight was a thing of beauty - and showing just what Williams is all about - highlight-reel knockouts.

Unfortunately for Baeza, he couldn't see what was coming until it was too late, and by then he was lying flat on his back with his legs apart.

More to come from 'KGB'

Having lost back-to-back fights with Lauren Murphy and Roxanne Modafferi, Andrea Lee is finally coming into her own as a mixed martial artist, first with a submission win over Valentina Shevchenko's older sister Antonina Shevchenko and now with a second-round TKO victory over the once highly-rated Calvillo this weekend.

Calvillo - who was once billed as the next big thing - couldn't find her range and was barely able to land a punch.

At just 32 Lee still has room to improve and become a future threat in the flyweight division, she just needs time to get there.

Joel Alvarez can hang with the best at lightweight

Joel Alvarez is the real deal, ladies and gentlemen.

Thiago Moises is no mug and he beat the living daylights out of him for as long as the fight lasted.

The finish was sublime and the Spaniard will now be looking for another top 15 opponent to further push him towards the UFC lightweight title picture. It was a great performance overall from 'El Fenomeno'.

Da Un Jung just doesn't miss a trick

Da Un Jung announced himself to the world on Saturday night as a future light-heavyweight contender.

Starching fellow prospect Kennedy Nzechukwu will push him up the UFC rankings, and he will looking to add another name to his hitlist for his next opponent.

Now 15-2-1, the only way is up for Jung.

