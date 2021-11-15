Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams: Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream, Odds and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The boxing world recently announced that Chris Eubank Jr will be fighting Liam Williams and we have all the details you need ahead of the fight.

Eubank Jr has held multiple championships in two weight classes, including the WBA interim middleweight title, whilst Williams has challenged for titles but not been able to come out on top yet.

This should be a very entertaining fight and the All-British middleweight contest will be a chance for the two to show why they deserve to be fighting at the top and against the very best.

These two both desperately need the win, and it is worrying for whoever loses, as their career could massively start to stagnate.

Here is everything you need to know about the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams bout.

Date

The two boxers will be fighting on Saturday 11th December 2021, and this is great news as it means we have less than a month to wait for the big fight.

Card

The full undercard for the event has not been confirmed at this time, however we will update here as and when the undercard for the event is revealed. So far, we only know one other fight.

The card is:

Undercard:

Clarissa Shields vs Ema Kozin

Main Event:

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

UK Start Time

The start time for the fight has not been fully revealed at this current time, but typically an event like this starts in the evening around 7-8PM BST.

Ring Walks

With Eubank Jr and Williams being the main event, it is most likely that they will not be walking into the ring until around 9:30-10:30 BST.

Tickets

Tickets for the boxing match between the two are already on sale, and they can be purchased here. Ticket prices vary from £160-500.

Venue

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams will be taking place at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff Wales, and this gives Williams a little bit of advantage as it is on his home turf.

Live Stream

Boxing fans will be over the moon to hear that the fight will be available to watch on Sky Sports Boxing. This means that the fight is not Pay Per View, all you need to have is a normal Sky Sports Subscription.

Odds

The odds for this fight currently see Eubank Jr as the clear favourite. Here are the odds in full:

Chris Eubank Jr: 2/5

Draw: 25/1

Liam Williams: 2/1

