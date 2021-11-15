Women’s Football Weekend: 10 biggest WSL talking points from gameweek seven

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Women’s Football Weekend delivered some memorable moments in the Women’s Super League.

Chelsea cut Arsenal’s lead to just one point at the top of the table, while Man City’s woes continued.

Here are the 10 biggest talking points from a bumper weekend of action:

Arsenal finally drop points against impressive Spurs

Arsenal entered Women’s Football Weekend with a perfect record in the WSL but came up against a spirited Tottenham side, who held the Gunners to a draw.

Spurs had already taken points off both Man United and Man City this season and took the lead in the North London derby thanks to a goal from Rachel Williams. They could well have taken all three points had it not been for a last gasp effort from Vivianne Miedema in stoppage time.

The result is a sign that Spurs are continuing to improve. Having lost 5-1 to Arsenal earlier this season in the FA Cup quarter-final, they now sit fourth in the WSL with just one defeat.

Meanwhile, the Gunners still occupy top spot but this slip-up has allowed Chelsea to narrow the gap to just one point.

Villa claim bragging rights in Second City derby

Both teams were touted as relegation candidates this year, but Villa have so far proven all their critics wrong.

The Second City derby proved to be a cagey affair, with Birmingham still searching for their first win this season.

In total, there were just two shots on target all game but one of them proved to make all the difference.

Anita Asante rose highest in the 25th minute to score for VIlla and secure their first victory in the league since September.

Leicester still without a point despite improvement

The Foxes came agonisingly close to securing their first points of the season, only to concede at the death against Brighton.

It proved to be another ‘nearly’ moment for Leicester, who have fought valiantly in a number of games this year, only to come up short.

The biggest problem for the newly-promoted side has been a lack of goals. Leicester have now failed to score in five of their last six league games and have registered just three goals all season.

The only positive for the Foxes is that Birmingham are also yet to win a game, meaning there is still some hope of survival this year.

Leicester play Birmingham at home on December 19th.

Refereeing errors mar weekend

While Women’s Football Weekend showcased some thrilling matches and produced a number of standout moments, there was once again some controversy surrounding refereeing decisions.

The free-kick awarded in the build-up to Brighton’s goal against Leicester has been heavily disputed, while Man City should have been awarded a penalty in the first half against Chelsea.

It’s not the first time the officials have been called into question this season and once again raises the topic of VAR.

If the women’s game is to eradicate these mistakes, many of which would be easily rectifiable with VAR, then the FA should do all that they can to implement the technology.

Brighton remain contenders for the top three

Though their winning goal could be considered a touch fortunate, Brighton are continuing to be the surprise package of the WSL this season.

Having ended last year on a high, Hope Powell’s side have approached this campaign with newfound confidence –– winning five of their seven league matches so far.

The Seagulls have managed to find goals from all over the pitch and have had eight different scorers already.

They’re currently third in the league, behind only Arsenal and Chelsea, sparking thoughts they could be on course to challenge for the final Women’s Champions League spot this year.

Powell’s side face Reading away in their next game, before a home match against United, which will be a true test of their credentials this season.

Attendances still disappointing

There was no men’s domestic football in the top two flights at the weekend because of the international break, which led to an increase in attendances for the majority of fixtures.

3,174 people were at the Academy Stadium as Chelsea thumped Man City. However, the ground was still only half-full, suggesting there is work to be done in getting new faces to watch matches live.

The new broadcasting deal for the WSL has been fantastic on so many levels, but perhaps the number of matches available to view on TV has stopped fans from attending games as frequently.

Ex-Everton player, Leanne Duffy, also raised the point that a lot of women’s football fans play themselves on a Sunday, so can’t attend games.

There tends to be one or two games on a Saturday in the WSL each week, but maybe it’s time the league re-evaluated their current scheduling in an attempt to increase crowd sizes.

Everton starting to show improvement

The Toffees were tipped as potential top four candidates at the start of the season, but things have not gone to plan so far.

Willie Kirk was sacked as manager following defeats to City, Chelsea and Arsenal, while new head coach Jean-Luc Vasseur lost his first game in charge.

The team started slowly against United at the weekend and fell a goal behind thanks to Ella Toone’s effort.

Vasseur’s side rallied though and came away with a hard-fought point against a strong United side.

The team are still 10th in the league, but this result will give Vasseur confidence that he can turn things around.

Gareth Taylor’s City on the brink of collapse

City’s nightmare start to the season continued against Chelsea, further putting Gareth Taylor’s job in jeopardy.

While it’s true the side have suffered from injuries this season, this was a contest where Chelsea were tactically and physically superior.

Taylor’s side have now lost four of their seven league matches this season and are already 12 points off Arsenal at the top of the table.

City do have a good run of fixtures to come, against sides they are expected to beat, but any more slips up will cast more doubts over Taylor’s future.

Chelsea looking imperious right now

Chelsea lost their opening game of the season but have been in outstanding form ever since.

The reigning league champions thrashed United 6-1 back in September and after their 4-0 victory yesterday, they are now just one point behind the Gunners.

Emma Hayes’ side face Arsenal in the return fixture next February and on current evidence, that result could well decide who wins the league this season.

West Ham fail to hold on to lead once again

The Hammers have looked much improved this campaign, but will once again rue conceding late goals as they blew a 2-0 lead against Reading at the weekend.

While they don’t look relegation candidates by any means, West Ham have now dropped six points from winning positions this season.

Nonetheless, the side can take confidence from their performances so far, and with the final Champions League spot still up for grabs, West Ham could well be dark horses.

