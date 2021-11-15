FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: 100k Preview Pack Rumour Leaks Have Been Debunked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

EA has been adding Preview Packs in Ultimate Team throughout the early part of FIFA 22, but a recent leak stated that 100k Preview Packs would be coming to the game.

Fans were initially concerned about the rumoured new packs, as they could’ve meant another major change to the transfer market and the fluctuation in card pricing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rumoured 100k Preview Packs and what the latest status is for the promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The initial rumours were sparked by a datamining find, with 100k Preview Packs being found in the code for the game.

This sparked some controversy on social media, with fans worried that this could cause another market crash.

100k Preview Packs in FIFA 22

Noted FIFA leaker @_BERG___ noted on Twitter that the leaks were not indicative of a 100k Preview Pack coming to the game.

They said: “All packs currently have previews in the code, even down to bronze packs which is a copy and paste from FIFA 21.”

This doesn’t mean that there won’t be 100k Preview Packs coming to the game at some point, just that they won’t be making an appearance in the near future.

50k Preview Packs are already available to purchase in the Ultimate Team system, and these were made available w/c 8th November 2021.

As always with packs, your return on cards will be down to luck. But, with the preview element, it does mean that you’re able to at least know what you’re getting in the outlay for the Rare Players, rather than blindly spending 50k.

The inclusion of these new Preview cards likely means that the transfer market will be picking up again, with more cards being added to the system that players will be hoping to get some massive coinage out of.

This comes just as fans are calling out and accusing EA of manipulating the transfer market and pushing up the price of some of the more Meta cards in the game.

