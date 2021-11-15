FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: How To Complete The Three Stripes SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo was released in FIFA 22 on Friday 12th November 2021, and several one-off SBC tasks have also been added to the game.

One of the latest SBCs to be added is The Three Stripes SBC, which is the first task as part of the Adidas 99 promo.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Three Stripes SBC task and what you need to do to complete it.

SBC tasks are a good way to get rid of untradeable fodder in your team, as a lot of cards that you get as part of standard pack openings will never actually be useful when it comes to playing the game proper.

The Three Stripes SBC FIFA 22



Here are the requirements for The Three Stripes SBC on FIFA 22 as part of the Adidas 99 Promo:

Leagues: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 2

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Players can expect to spend around 9000 coins if they need to complete the SBC from scratch.

If you’ve already got a decent amount of fodder then you may be able to get through this SBC quite quickly.

Note that this SBC is non-repeatable, so players will only be able to complete this SBC task one time and only get one reward.

Is The Three Stripes SBC Worth It?

The reward for completing The Three Stripes SBC is a Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, so it is absolutely worth competing for 9,000 coins from scratch.

If you’ve already got a decent amount of fodder cards then this is an even better deal, and good for newer players and veterans alike who want to get rid of some of the lesser cards on their roster.

There will likely be a few more single-task SBCs added for the Adidas 99 Promo over the next few weeks and months, although these have not yet been leaked or revealed officially.

