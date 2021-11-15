FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: How To Complete The Chase Your Dreams SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo was released in FIFA 22 on Friday 12th November 2021, and several one-off SBC tasks have also been added to the game.

One of the latest SBCs to be added is Chase Your Dreams, which is the second task as part of the Adidas 99 promo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Chase Your Dreams SBC task and what you need to do to complete it.

SBC tasks are a good way to get rid of untradeable fodder in your team, as a lot of cards that you get as part of standard pack openings will never actually be useful when it comes to playing the game proper.

Chase Your Dreams SBC FIFA 22

Here are the requirements for the Chase Your Dreams SBC on FIFA 22 as part of the Adidas 99 Promo:

Nationalities: Min 2

Same League Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Min 2

Bronze Players: Max 4

Rare: Min 6

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Players can expect to spend around 5000 coins if they need to complete the SBC from scratch.

If you’ve already got a decent amount of fodder then you may be able to get through this SBC quite quickly.

Is The Chase Your Dreams SBC Worth It?

The Chase Your Dreams SBC is absolutely not worth your time or completing, unless you consider yourself a completionist when it comes to FIFA Ultimate Team.

The 5,000 coin outlay means that you get ONE Gold Players Pack, which really isn’t something that players of the game are dreaming of.

Again, if you already have the fodder then it might be worth doing, but realistically you aren’t going to get much in the way of a decent return when you trade-in.

Completing The Three Stripes SBC for the Adidas Promo in FUT is certainly worth your time and is a much better return than the Chase Your Dreams SBC.

