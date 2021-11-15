Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fallon Sherrock has once again found herself in the spotlight after setting a new record for the highest televised average by a female player.

The 27-year-old averaged 101.55 during her whitewash over Mike de Decker at the Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday evening.

Sherrock scored four 180s and 56% on the doubles in Wolverhampton.

The Milton Keynes-born darts star has smashed the previous women's average (100.3) set by four-time British Darts Organisation world champion Lisa Ashton.

"That's insane! I'm very proud of myself for doing that," Sherrock said after beating de Decker. "At the time I didn't know what average I'm running or anything like that but I'm absolutely over the moon, I'm absolutely buzzing with that.

"Now I'm getting more opportunities to play and progress my game. I think I'm definitely getting better."

Sherrock first met former record holder Ashton at the 2015 BDO World Championships, where she fell to the dominant Lancashire Rose in the final over five sets.

Since emerging onto the scene, Sherrock has established herself as one of the most well-known female darts players. She became the first woman to beat a male player at the PDC World Championships, where she snubbed Ted Evetts 3-2 in the first round of the 2020 World Championships.

During this tournament, she earned the nickname The Queen of the Palace, after her historic performances at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Sherrock is also the only woman in PDC history to reach the final of a TV tournament.

She will return to the oche tomorrow to face Gabriel Clemens in the next round of the 2021 Grand Slam.

